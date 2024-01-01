Pecchia delighted as Parma stun AC Milan: It's what we worked for

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia was left proud after victory over AC Milan.

Dennis Man had Parma ahead after two minutes, Christian Pulisic found AC Milan's equaliser after 66 minutes, before Parma's winner came from Matteo Cancellieri.

Pecchia said afterwards: "One works for that and hopes that's the case. There were the right conditions to play against Milan too. With Torino they could have scored three goals, Milan's strength is unquestionable. We faced it with the right personality, always having in mind the goal of winning.

":We were good and lucky even when we fell short. I want to thank my parents, they gave me a great gift."

Pecchia also said: "In the first half we also dribbled, we did it well, we were balanced and we built several chances. In the second half the ball was Milan's, it was quite logical, but we didn't run too many risks. This result is the right reward for the boys and for what they have done."

"We could have done it with greater precision. Several situations arose not only on the counterattack, but also with the quick dribble in the narrow area. We found ourselves in front of the goalkeeper several times. We are also happy with the great participation of the Tardini audience, a wonderful atmosphere."