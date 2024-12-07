Parma coach Pecchia: Inter Milan just too good

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia admits they were outclassed by Inter Milan on Friday night.

Pecchia concedes Inter were simply too good for their 3-1 win.

“There’s not much we can say, in order to get a result against a team like Inter, giving 100 per cent often isn’t enough,” Pecchia told DAZN.

“I saw some good things, these games can help us to grow for the rest of the campaign.

“I will always ask my men to try to score goals, even when 3-1 down. You need to score in order to win, that is my mentality.

“Conceding a goal against Inter is not exactly unusual, but we defended fairly well overall, along with having opportunities to score.

“The club has made a clear strategy here, we have players who need to gain experience on the field and I see them improving with every game.”