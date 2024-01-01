Parma coach Pecchia: AC Milan clash two years in the making

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia says they're ready to meet AC Milan on Saturday night.

Pecchia has declared the game has been two years in the making.

“We’ve worked over the last two years to play this type of match and face off against these teams, it’s a match to be played with joy,” Pecchia said.

“Angry after the draw (against Torino)? It can be seen in two ways… They were losing and in the final minutes they almost won it, this is a demonstration of the strength of the team. They can miss one or two players, Milan’s value remains very high, they have a complete squad.

“We have to help each other, beyond the tactics we have to work together as a team, in front of us we have champions. When you play these matches they push you towards your limits."