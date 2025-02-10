Ghisolfi: UEFA restricting Roma transfer spending

AS Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi admits they've had to work to UEFA restrictions in the transfer market.

Ghisolfi has revealed past financial issues has seen UEFA hand down limits on transfer spending.

He told Corriere della Sera: “The club signed a settlement agreement with UEFA in 2022 in the face of a significant financial deficit. It lasts for four seasons and this is the third, the most restrictive.

“We have worked on the wage bill, getting it to drop by more than 20%, even though some salaries in the squad have increased as was agreed in their contracts.

“We have to be logical and keep faith in an ambitious programme, which includes the 2027 centenary and the new stadium.”

He added: “There’s a speed limit of 30 km/h. But, we have to go at 20 because in the past, we were caught going 50.”