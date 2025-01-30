Palmeiras boss Ferreira insults Klopp as German visits Red Bull Bragantino in new role

Palmeiras boss Ferreira insults Klopp as he visits Red Bull Bragantino in new role

Jurgen Klopp, head of global soccer for Red Bull GmbH, visited Brazil this week.

The former Liverpool manager was there to watch Red Bull Bragantino draw 0-0 with Palmeiras.

Klopp's presence at Allianz Parque drew significant attention and was mentioned in Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira's post-game press conference.

Ferreira, who has won 10 trophies with Palmeiras since October 2020, finished six points behind Botafogo in the latest Carioca Serie A.

Ferreira told reporters: ”Today there was a gentleman here called Klopp, who won fewer titles in eight years at Liverpool than my coaching staff here at Palmeiras.

“So don't come and talk to me about being hungry for titles."