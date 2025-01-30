Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Palmeiras boss Ferreira insults Klopp as German visits Red Bull Bragantino in new role

Ansser Sadiq
Palmeiras boss Ferreira insults Klopp as he visits Red Bull Bragantino in new role
Palmeiras boss Ferreira insults Klopp as he visits Red Bull Bragantino in new roleAction Plus
Jurgen Klopp, head of global soccer for Red Bull GmbH, visited Brazil this week.

The former Liverpool manager was there to watch Red Bull Bragantino draw 0-0 with Palmeiras

Advertisement
Advertisement

Klopp's presence at Allianz Parque drew significant attention and was mentioned in Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira's post-game press conference. 

Ferreira, who has won 10 trophies with Palmeiras since October 2020, finished six points behind Botafogo in the latest Carioca Serie A.

Ferreira told reporters: ”Today there was a gentleman here called Klopp, who won fewer titles in eight years at Liverpool than my coaching staff here at Palmeiras. 

“So don't come and talk to me about being hungry for titles."

Mentions
Serie AKlopp JurgenPalmeirasBragantinoLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Chelsea draw up deadline plan for Garnacho swoop
Bayer Leverkusen's Frimpong reveals Liverpool agreement
Mac Allister's father reveals Klopp played major role in bringing him to Liverpool