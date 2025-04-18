Palladino hails Kean as Fiorentina see off Celje to reach ECL semis

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino took aim at Celje counterpart Albert Riera after reaching the Europa Conference League semifinals.

The second-leg of their quarterfinal finished 2-2 in Florence, with the Viola reaching the final four 4-3 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Palladino said: “There are some positives, but I also see a lot where we need to improve.

“We achieved our objective by getting through to the semi-final, but we’ve got to learn from these mistakes, we cannot just stop playing and allow our opponents to take the initiative.

"Celje deserve credit too, they are a good team, and we are very proud to be in the semi-final.

“What we lack is the ability to deal with different moments of the match. We pay a heavy price for the first distraction every time. We also sat too deep after taking the lead, so we must understand that we can’t change our nature like that.”

Kean the difference

Moise Kean found the equaliser last night to earn Fiorentina progress.

And Palladino said: “You know how much admiration and confidence I have in Moise, he’s having an incredible season and we saw his quality again in the goal today.

"I love that Moise always has the right attitude, regardless of the goals. He leads his teammates."

Palladino clashed with Riera at the final whistle, with Celje's coach insisting afterwards the Italian refused to shake his hand.

“I don’t even want to hear what he has to say, I am not interested. There has to be respect between colleagues. He didn’t have that in the first leg and I just told him he ought to," said Palladino in response.