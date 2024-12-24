Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question

Palladino frustrated as Fiorentina stunned by Udinese

Carlos Volcano
Palladino frustrated as Fiorentina stunned by Udinese
Palladino frustrated as Fiorentina stunned by UdineseTribalfootball
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was left frustrated after their 2-1 home defeat to Udinese.

Fiorentina took an early lead through a Moise Kean penalty, but were beaten as the visitors struck through Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thuavin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We had started so well, breaking the deadlock straight away and creating chances with a lot of quality football,” Palladino told DAZN.

“However, once we felt in control, we just stopped playing and that is not something we can afford to do. It was your classic game of two halves, unfortunately we started the second half badly and immediately conceded two goals, one of them from our own mistake.

“There were many opportunities to equalise, but we made the wrong choices for the final ball.”

Palladino added, “I already spoke to the team, from tomorrow we’ll start thinking about the next game and try to learn as much as we can from an evening like this.

“We need to learn from our mistakes, but without forgetting that Udinese never troubled us for the first 45 minutes. We knew they would defend deep, we moved well and controlled the match for that first half in every way.”

Mentions
Serie APalladino RaffaeleFiorentinaUdinese
Related Articles
Udinese fight back to inflict rare home defeat on Fiorentina in Serie A
Agent: De Rossi always pushed Roma to find space for Bove; Forest didn't feel right
Fiorentina spy Jan push for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin