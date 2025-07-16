Padova chief backing Inter Milan over Liverpool for Leoni

Padova sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli admits he'd like to see Giovanni Leoni join Inter Milan.

The Parma defender is a target for former coach Cristian Chivu at Inter, though they face competition from Liverpool.

Mirabelli told Tuttosport: "I assure you that (Inter director) Piero Ausilio has always been keen on him, he has always liked him, he has always tried to sign him, even when he was at Padova. However, they probably would have included him in the Primavera, with Sampdoria he immediately played in Serie B.

"It's normal that this aspect prevailed, but it shows that Ausilio has always believed in the player. It's no coincidence that he also wanted to sign him later when he was at Genoa.

"He has everything you need. Besides being a great player, he's also technically fast and a modern centre-back—there are no others like him today. He'll be Italy's starting defender for the next 15 years. He's a champion in his mind, too. Considering his numbers, €40 million might not be worth much."

Asked about Chivu and Inter, Mirabelli added: "Let's just say it's nice that so many clubs want him, he's popular abroad too, I can assure you. In any case, if this move were made knowing that you have the coach who trusted you in Serie A, as well as a director who absolutely adores you, it'd be a positive thing; it would make it easier for him to settle in."