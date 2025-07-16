Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale
HUGE Chelsea player sale to begin after Club World Cup victory

Padova chief backing Inter Milan over Liverpool for Leoni

Carlos Volcano
Padova chief backing Inter Milan over Liverpool for Leoni
Padova chief backing Inter Milan over Liverpool for LeoniInter Milan/X.com
Padova sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli admits he'd like to see Giovanni Leoni join Inter Milan.

The Parma defender is a target for former coach Cristian Chivu at Inter, though they face competition from Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mirabelli told Tuttosport:  "I assure you that (Inter director) Piero Ausilio has always been keen on him, he has always liked him, he has always tried to sign him, even when he was at Padova. However, they probably would have included him in the Primavera, with Sampdoria he immediately played in Serie B.

"It's normal that this aspect prevailed, but it shows that Ausilio has always believed in the player. It's no coincidence that he also wanted to sign him later when he was at Genoa.

"He has everything you need. Besides being a great player, he's also technically fast and a modern centre-back—there are no others like him today. He'll be Italy's starting defender for the next 15 years. He's a champion in his mind, too. Considering his numbers, €40 million might not be worth much."

Asked about Chivu and Inter, Mirabelli added: "Let's just say it's nice that so many clubs want him, he's popular abroad too, I can assure you. In any case, if this move were made knowing that you have the coach who trusted you in Serie A, as well as a director who absolutely adores you, it'd be a positive thing; it would make it easier for him to settle in."

Mentions
Serie ALeoni GiovanniInterPadovaLiverpoolParmaSampdoriaGenoaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan face Liverpool competition for Parma defender Leoni
The Calcio Comment: Serie A's great strikers waltz has begun
Tottenham and Liverpool to enter transfer race for Parma defender Leoni