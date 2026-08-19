Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Barcelona new boy Rodri reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid move

Saha says Man Utd are "too reliant on Bruno Fernandes" as Baleba bid is made this week

Jose Mourinho speaks on being rejected by Rodri: His doubts created doubts in me!

Carlos Baleba update: Man Utd make bid for Brighton midfielder in £65M deal

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Former Manchester United and Portugal star Nani reaches 750 career appearances

Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd closing in on Baleba, Arsenal agree Konsa fee

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Nigeria star Maduka Okoye reaffirms commitment to Udinese

Nigeria star Maduka Okoye reaffirms commitment to Udinese
Nigeria star Maduka Okoye reaffirms commitment to UdineseLaPresse / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reaffirmed his commitment to Udinese, insisting he remains fully focused on the Italian club despite previous links with Juventus and Inter Milan.

 The 26-year-old dismissed the summer transfer speculation and stressed that his priority is helping the Serie A outfit achieve their ambitions. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Okoye recently returned to action in impressive fashion, keeping a clean sheet in their 1-0 Coppa Italia victory over Padova.

“We’re ready. We’ve worked so hard over the past few weeks, and we’re all pumped up for the start of the season,” he told Tuttoudinese.

“We have our goals, and we want to try to achieve them. Personally, I want to give everything for Udinese, for the team, and for our fans.

“These things are part of my life and are also important for my personal branding. But I keep the two separate. 

“Football is one thing; what I do off the pitch is another. When I’m here, I think about my work and Udinese.

“We’re in good hands. Piana is a young goalkeeper and has great talent.

“Then we have Padelli, who brings a lot of quality but, above all, immense experience. I’m excited to see how the boys develop.”

Mentions
Serie AMaduka OkoyeUdineseInterJuventus