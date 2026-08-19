Nigeria star Maduka Okoye reaffirms commitment to Udinese

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reaffirmed his commitment to Udinese, insisting he remains fully focused on the Italian club despite previous links with Juventus and Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old dismissed the summer transfer speculation and stressed that his priority is helping the Serie A outfit achieve their ambitions.

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Okoye recently returned to action in impressive fashion, keeping a clean sheet in their 1-0 Coppa Italia victory over Padova.

“We’re ready. We’ve worked so hard over the past few weeks, and we’re all pumped up for the start of the season,” he told Tuttoudinese.

“We have our goals, and we want to try to achieve them. Personally, I want to give everything for Udinese, for the team, and for our fans.

“These things are part of my life and are also important for my personal branding. But I keep the two separate.

“Football is one thing; what I do off the pitch is another. When I’m here, I think about my work and Udinese.

“We’re in good hands. Piana is a young goalkeeper and has great talent.

“Then we have Padelli, who brings a lot of quality but, above all, immense experience. I’m excited to see how the boys develop.”