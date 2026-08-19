Saha says Man Utd are "too reliant on Bruno Fernandes" as Baleba bid is made this week

Former Man United striker and Premier League icon Louis Saha has spoken on the need for the Red Devils to add to their midfield.

It was revealed on Wednesday morning that United had launched a £65M bid to attempt to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton, a player the club have been linked with for several months.

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United have been admirers of Baleba for more than a year and see him as an ideal replacement for Casemiro who departed the club this summer at the end of his contract.

Manager Michael Carrick has already brought in midfielders Andrey Santos from Chelsea for £48M and Youri Tielemans, who joined from Aston Villa in July for £35M but he is not stopping there.

Saha, speaking to Mr Gamble, believes that United need more reinforcements in midfield to ease the pressure on captain Bruno Fernandes as the side head into multiple competitions next season.

"It’s not just about strikers. Man United needs their providers to do more. They are too reliant on Bruno Fernandes. There’s too much pressure on him, and it’s not healthy or good enough for any team to rely on one player.

“United now have some good players in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo but they’re the players who need to show us more, and get more numbers for goals and assists this season. It would give the team more balance and more options in the final third.

"I think Youri Tielemans is a great signing for Manchester United because he’s a central midfielder whose first eye is always on the forwards. He can help them by finding them in space to create those one-on-ones."

Baleba made 35 appearances for Brighton last season and has clocked up 92 top-flight games for the Seagulls looks likely to leave this summer, helping United’s midfield woes.