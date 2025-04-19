Tribal Football
Napoli president De Laurentiis unimpressed by Conte swipe
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has fired back at coach Antonio Conte after a thinly-veiled swipe on Friday.

Conte, in his media conference, expressed some frustration with the club's approach to the transfer market, “in these eight months in Naples, I’ve understood that many things just can’t be done.”

In response, ADL told Radio Crc: “Evaluations like this during the process could create unease, so it’s always better to save that for the end.

“All football teams are in a process of evolution to the end: the only script you cannot write in advance is that of a football match and the season around it.

“We have a strong and muscular team, we’ll have a lot of fun over the next few years.”

