Antonio Conte sends defiant message as Napoli keep Serie A hopes alive

Antonio Conte believes ‘Newspapers and media should thank Napoli’ after their comprehensive 3-0 Serie A win over Empoli on Monday.

Former Man United midfielder Scott McTominay scored a brace while Romelu Lukaku also scored to secure an impressive win for title-chasing Napoli.

Conte’s side remain within touching distance of league Inter Milan, sitting in second, three points off the league leaders with 68.

Speaking to the press after the game, Conte believes they should be thankful that his side are keeping the title race alive.

“We are there, three points below. Our target was to disturb, and we’ve been disturbing a team that has proved to be really strong, not just in Europe. A complete squad that is doing really well in Europe.” Conte told DAZN.

“I think somebody, the newspapers and the media, should thank Napoli for keeping the title race alive.

“Otherwise, we would be talking about a finished season, and there would be fewer talks on TV shows, and fewer newspapers would be sold.”