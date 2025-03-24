Napoli president De Laurentiis triggers unhappy Anguissa option

Tribal Football
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has triggered the option in midfielder Frank Anguissa's contract.

Il Corriere dello Sport says after Anguissa rejected their new contract offer last week, De Laurentiis chose to take up the option in his deal to extend the agreement to 2027.

ADL's offer was to 2030, but Anguissa was left unhappy with the lack of significant raise in wages.

The new arrangement to 2027 does include a slight increase, but has left Anguissa frustrated.

As such, the midfielder could yet be sold this summer unless a compromise can be reached.

