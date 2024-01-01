Napoli president De Laurentiis: Solidarity with Donald Trump

Tribal Football
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has sent his public support to US President Donald Trump after yesterday's assassination attempt.

Presidential candidate Trump was struck by a bullet when speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, but has since stated he is fine. 

Napoli president De Laurentiis, always very attentive to US affairs, posted his "solidarity" to Trump after learning of the shocking incident.

"I don't like this climate at all," stated ADL. "Common sense is no longer able to govern the world. Tonight's inconceivable and anachronistic attack, which endangers our true and only wealth, democracy, is a cowardly and deplorable gesture. Solidarity with Donald Trump."

 

Mentions
Serie ANapoli
