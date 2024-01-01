Napoli midfielder Lobotka discusses Conte and Barcelona interest

Tribal Football
Napoli midfielder Lobotka discusses Conte and Barcelona interestTribalfootball
Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka admits he had no chance of leaving this past summer.

Lobotka says new coach Antonio Conte refused to consider his departure amid rumours of interest from Barcelona.

"Conte, the new coach, immediately decided that four players would go nowhere, so there was nothing I could do,” he told the VAR podcast.

“I have a contract here, there were rumours about Barcelona, but there aren’t many places to go other than Napoli. I’m happy I stayed.

“I’m in no hurry to go anywhere. I have a different mentality from when I was 23. I am still under contract here, whatever thing happens.”

