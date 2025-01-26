Napoli goalkeeper Meret: Victory over Juventus a great result for the city

Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret hailed the character shown for Saturday's win against Juventus.

Napoli fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 on the night.

Meret later told DAZN: "Juventus had never lost in the championship and this is not by chance. A great team, organized, against a Napoli that always takes the field to win. Going behind could have created some problems for us, instead we turned it around and these are three fundamental points in terms of the championship.

"We are a group that sacrifices itself for 90 minutes and that is aware that the goal can be found at any moment. The second half was played at a high level, we returned to the field in the best way and we are happy for the city of Naples and for the people.

"In the locker room, at half-time, (Antonio) Conte didn't have to tell us anything in particular because we knew exactly what to do: we trust him, he trusts us and this unity of purpose makes the difference. My save? Instinct, I dived desperately and he kicked right in my direction. Going down straight away could have been a problem."