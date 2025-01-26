Motta "disappointed" as Juventus lose at Napoli

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admitted disappointment after their 2-1 defeat at Napoli.

Randal Kolo Muani had Juve ahead on debut, before Napoli fought back through Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa’s header and a Romelu Lukaku penalty.

“I am disappointed with the defeat. We had a good first half, causing our opponents a lot of problems, a side that is not top of the table as a fluke, because they have a great coach and had the opportunity to prepare all week for this,” Motta told DAZN.

“However, we did not have that luxury and it showed, because all the good work we did in the first half, we struggled to replicate in the second, and that is why we were unable to win.

“We reacted well in many other situations, we just didn’t do it today. Juventus have not won here since 2019, it is important to point that out, it is the sixth consecutive defeat for the club here, so evidently that is a tough place for Juventus,” continued Motta.

“I am very disappointed with the first Serie A defeat of the season, especially considering the good first half. Napoli pressed hard, pushed hard and inevitably have a small advantage over our team by being able to prepare all week for one game.”

Motta also stated, “We showed strong character in the first half, played good football and caused our opponents problems by keeping possession, which is not easy here.

“We limited an important player like Lobotka and the idea was to be very solid in the second half, because we were against the Serie A leaders who are in good physical shape and were well-rested, whereas we were coming off a tiring game in Bruges.

“The idea was to press and defend well, but we were unable to do that because our quality was lacking and when we started giving the ball away, Napoli tended to win the duels and that gave them an advantage.”