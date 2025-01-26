Napoli coach Conte: A great performance and victory against Juventus

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was delighted with the manner of their 2-1 win against Juventus at the Maradona on Saturday.

Randal Kolo Muani had Juve ahead on debut, before Napoli fought back through Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa’s header and a Romelu Lukaku penalty.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was a great performance against a great team that was unbeaten and who have an excellent squad at their disposal, are continuing to strengthen themselves in the January window,” Conte told DAZN.

“This has to give us great satisfaction, it proves that hard work pays off and that even when losing players at the last minute, with Olivera’s calf injury yesterday, we can still cover the gaps with our hard work and strength of character. I want to underline that, as we are working so hard, I am fortunate to have lads I have absolute faith in and it shows.

“Winning back-to-back against Atalanta and Juventus just boosts our self-confidence, because we had to deal with situations that could’ve been a killer blow to anyone, but we managed to avoid feeling sorry for ourselves.

“At times I ask myself what this squad is missing, but a real leader has to evaluate what he has at his disposal and that is where I try to make the difference.

“The lads have total belief in what we are doing, if we read the statistics they’ll make us dizzy looking at what the same side did last season. Do not forget the massive gap there was between Napoli and teams like Juventus, Inter and Atalanta, whereas today we turned that situation around against those clubs who must always fight to win, because their history commands it.”