Napoli attacker Politano: Atalanta defeat only adds motivation

Napoli attacker Matteo Politano urged calm after their collapse at the Maradona to Atalanta.

La Dea thumped Serie A leaders Napoli 3-0 on Sunday night.

Politano insists the result will only prove a blip, with Napoli still top of the table.

He said, "In my opinion, especially in the first half, we lacked the final spark to find the goal. Because in any case we had 3-4 occasions in which we could have done better: one of these was obviously Scott's (McTominay) post. It's an episode that could change the game, but then they found the 2-0 and we lost a bit of lucidity. Atalanta is a strong team, that plays all over the field and comes to press you high, man to man: it's never easy to face them.

"Today we must congratulate them, they had a great victory. From this game we learned that we must always be active in the defensive phase and more aggressive in the final 20 meters. They surrounded us well and we never managed to find the right timing to come out."

Politano then insisted: "For us nothing changes, we are still at the top of the table and we deserved it. In these first days we have shown that we are a strong team and this result will not change our path, on the contrary. It will spur us to do better and better, Sunday after Sunday, and to take inspiration from teams like Atalanta, who have been doing great things in recent years. It will be a long championship, with many teams fighting for the top places: we must be good at staying on top.

"Inter? We know we are facing a great team, but we have a week to prepare ourselves as best we can. It will be up to the coach to prepare the match well and for us to bring back to the field what he asks of us. We are at the beginning, the championship is long."