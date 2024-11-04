Conte stands by Napoli players after shock Atalanta hammering

Napoli coach Antonio Conte couldn't fault his players after their shock 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta.

La Dea stunned the league leaders through goals from Ademola Lookman (2) and Mateo Retegui.

“I have to be very honest, I thought it was the right performance from the team. There are certainly some situations on the goals that made the difference, where we can do better, but I cannot fault the team for their hunger and attitude,” Conte told DAZN.

“We saw the statistics, they were very balanced overall. We pressed high and that used up a lot of energy, so I couldn’t have asked for much more.

“We’ve done incredibly well so far this season, we faced a team that in my view is stronger than we are right now. I had said that in the press conference beforehand not to shield myself, but because this is an Atalanta side that has been a regular in the Champions League, that last season won the Europa League beating Bayer Leverkusen and they have a squad depth that ought to frighten everyone,” continued the coach.

“We need to take this type of match, evaluate and learn as part of the process. Let us not forget, Atalanta got into the Champions League last season and we finished 10th.

“They have an old coach, by which I mean someone who has been working with that club for a long time, not that he’s old! It is no shame to lose to Atalanta, if anything they are a reference point for us to look up to and work towards.”