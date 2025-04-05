Motta upset: Juventus should have given me more time

Thiago Motta has defended his time with Juventus this season.

Motta was sacked as Juve coach and replaced by Igor Tudor last week.

He told Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio: "It's hard to do an analysis when you're so close. I am very disappointed because it did not go as we hoped.

"But I don't agree when people say it's a failure. Our collaboration stopped when we were one point from fourth place, which was the biggest goal from the start of the season. When I said yes, it was for a three-year project."

Motta emphasised that it did not go as hoped in neither the Champions League nor Coppa Italia, but that there were also positive signs.

"We did a lot of things well, but there were also several things I would have changed. Juve should have given me more time," he added.