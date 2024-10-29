Motta demands better for Juventus ahead of Parma clash

Juventus coach Thiago Motta says there'll be no underestimating Parma tomorrow night.

Motta admits he'd like to manage games better, as his team battle against inconsistency.

What kind of Juve do you expect tomorrow?

"As always a different game, but we want to put in a great performance to get the result. We have to deserve it. Do well in all phases to increase the probability of having a positive result."

Why is Fede Gatti not playing?

"There is no misunderstanding, no drop in commitment. These are choices I make before the game and we need everyone. The choices must be made for the good of the team and Juventus. Federico is part of this group. When he played he did well, the choices must be made for the good of the team. But there is nothing at all."

How do you evaluate the ups and downs in the games?

"Certainly many things done well, but we have to manage 10-15 minutes at the beginning of the second half better. We have to stay in the game, unite more, be concerned. For everyone, moments of difficulty come during a game. We can't extend this time too much. We have to manage better. To stay in the game, to get out of these minutes, coming out and having the possibility to go and look for a positive result for us."

On Parma?

"Parma is a very good team, with interesting players, with a coach who prepares the games very well. They defend very well like in the match against Napoli. They also played well in other games. As always, we have to play our game to our best, in both phases, and do our best for tomorrow, to bring it to our side."

Do you feel closer to Inter?

"In the match we created moments in which we did very well, 10-12' at the beginning of the second half we need to manage better, unite, we finished the match much better. Having the possibility of winning it. A beautiful show. It remains in the past, but we think about the next one. The head focused on the match. The rest are opinions. For me they count for very little."

Was Sunday's match (Inter 4-4 Juve) an advert for football or a game full of mistakes?

"I'm focused on our good schedule, everything else matters relatively little. Especially for tomorrow. Because the next one is always the most important. Everyone has to do well. Everyone has their own respectable opinion. Mine is that we did some moments very well and others in which we need to improve. Right away. Normally there are moments in which the opponents can be better than us. We have to manage the moments to do what is necessary to get the victory."