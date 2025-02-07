Kolo Muani continues fine start to Juve life with brace in Como win

Kolo Muani has five goals in his first three matches at Juve

A late penalty secured a 2-1 victory for Juventus over Como to send the visitors fourth in the Serie A standings, as the home side slipped to a third successive defeat.

Como drew a blank for the first time in 2025 in their loss to Bologna last weekend, and they thought they succeeded in getting off the mark early tonight when Nico Paz’s low strike looked destined for the bottom corner in the 11th minute, only for Michele Di Gregorio to pull off a remarkable save.

Midway through the half, the Juve goalkeeper was called upon again to tip a rasping Lucas da Cunha drive over the bar, as the Lariani remained on top.

But not turning dominance into goals came back to haunt them after 34 minutes, when Randal Kolo Muani picked the ball up on the right, got the better of Alberto Dossena, and fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

That marked his fourth goal since arriving in Italy, opening the scoring for the Bianconeri for the seventh time in their last eight away league games.

A Paz header flying over the bar looked to be Como’s best chance to level before the break, until the stroke of half time when an unmarked Assane Diao made no mistake heading in Patrick Cutrone’s cross to equalise.

Paz’s personal duel with Di Gregorio continued just a minute into the second half when the Real Madrid loanee was teed up by Diao, only for the goalkeeper to get a foot to his shot. That was the first of a handful of chances for Cesc Fàbregas’ side, with Cutrone, da Cunha, and Gabriel Strefezza all trying their luck, but once again the home side could not take advantage when in the ascendency, as two Nicolás González off-target efforts were all Juve could muster.

That was until the final few minutes, when Federico Gatti attacked a free-kick curled into the box and was caught by the outstretched arm of Jean Butez. After VAR consultation, the referee pointed to the spot, allowing Kolo Muani to send Butez the wrong way for a second brace in as many games.

The late winner sends Juventus fourth and secures just a second away win in 10 fixtures. Como, meanwhile, await their first win over the Vecchia Signora since 1952.