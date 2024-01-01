Monza coach Nesta: Trofeo Berlusconi clash will be special for me

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta is looking forward to their Trofeo Berlusconi clash with AC Milan.

Nesta, a former AC Milan defender, admits the preseason tie will be a special one for him.

He said, "It will be a match that will have a very strange effect on me.

"We play in a stadium very dear to me where I spent a long time and I got my satisfaction thanks to Milan. I played in the previous Berlusconi tournaments and they were always great matches, I know there will be a lot of people and it will be exciting for me."

The coach of the Brianza team also said: "You convince the players with results, only in this way can you strengthen your ideas. There are technical discussions and tactical, but when you bring new ideas you can only convince with results."