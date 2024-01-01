Monza chief Galliani presents new coach Nesta: Why we decided on him

Monza chief exec Adriano Galliani has announced Alessandro Nesta as new coach.

The AC Milan great succeeds Raffaele Palladino after his departure for Fiorentina.

Galliani signed Nesta as a player for Milan and he declared: "We chose Alessandro Nesta because we did a lot of analysis on the playing style of the coaches we had targeted and we understood that the coach who, in terms of playing style, was more similar to Palladino was Nesta.

"Hence the choice: I think that if a team does not want to change dozens of players and wants to maintain the supporting structure, it is good to choose a coach with the same football beliefs. We saw some data that was the same as Monza and that's why today he is the coach of Monza."

Galliani also said: "Everyone who has had him is very happy: he is a very good coach, who will certainly do well remembering that he had never coached in Serie A, but he did so in Serie B in other places. Raffaele had never coached anything other than the youth sector and I want to remember Arrigo Sacchi. Our choices, mine and Berlusconi's, have always been like this: Sacchi had never coached in Serie A and won something. Palladino had never coached in Serie A, Nesta has never coached in Serie A.

"The important thing is to coach Monza. Among other things, I would like to correct one thing: Monza has had two world champions as coaches, Nesta is not the first because at the time of Simmenthal Monza we had Pietro Rava, who won in 1934, and Eraldo Monzeglio, who won in '34 and in '38. They were two defenders, one very strong like Rava and one very technical like Monzeglio. As a player, Nesta was strong and technical: it was he who guided Thiago Silva, not the other way around. He was stratospheric and will do well for sure."