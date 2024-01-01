Monza coach Nesta frustrated after Inter Milan draw

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta felt they could've beaten Inter Milan on Sunday.

Monza had an 81st minute lead through Dany Mota Carvalho, but were pegged back by Denzel Dumfries on 88 minutes.

Nesta later said, “I am happy with the performance, because the lads work hard. Clearly, if you had asked me before kick-off if I’d be pleased with a draw against Inter, I’d have said yes, but considering the way the game was going, we are disappointed.

“We sat deeper than usual and managed to neutralise them, but the plan had been to be a bit further forward, play between the lines of their defender and wing-backs.

“The Dumfries goal was a bit of a fluke, because the Carlos Augusto cross looked like it was deflected. I saw a good performance, we shook things up with the substitutions and maybe in future I’ll make changes earlier.”