Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
That bloody phone! Why Garnacho is odd man out at Man Utd as Amad and Rashford find form
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Overy, Lusale signings cleared for Man Utd

Monza coach Nesta frustrated after Inter Milan draw

Monza coach Nesta frustrated after Inter Milan draw
Monza coach Nesta frustrated after Inter Milan drawTribalfootball
Monza coach Alessandro Nesta felt they could've beaten Inter Milan on Sunday.

Monza had an 81st minute lead through  Dany Mota Carvalho, but were pegged back by Denzel Dumfries on 88 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nesta later said, “I am happy with the performance, because the lads work hard. Clearly, if you had asked me before kick-off if I’d be pleased with a draw against Inter, I’d have said yes, but considering the way the game was going, we are disappointed.

“We sat deeper than usual and managed to neutralise them, but the plan had been to be a bit further forward, play between the lines of their defender and wing-backs.

“The Dumfries goal was a bit of a fluke, because the Carlos Augusto cross looked like it was deflected. I saw a good performance, we shook things up with the substitutions and maybe in future I’ll make changes earlier.”

Mentions
Serie AMonzaInter