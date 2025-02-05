Moggi: Motta's Juventus lacking experienced leadership

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi feels the current team lacks experienced leaders.

Juve have suffered inconsistency under coach Thiago Motta so far this season.

Moggi believes the issue is due to a lack of on-field leadership, telling Radio Bianconera: "How is Juve doing at the halfway point? It's a team of kids, of young people, who basically have to perform a miracle to make a project. A coach who has to start to understand the team better. I believe that if it maintains its position in the league table, for the first year it has also done well. Certainly not very well, because the many draws have clouded a bit... especially the idea of ​​the fans.

"But this does not mean that they have not taken a certain path that can lead to the realization of a project that could be that of starting with the young and ending up opening a cycle, this is Juventus. For example, I wrote it, I do not want to criticize because these are the difficulties that exist in taking a team forward. I wrote that it is an uninspired team, but uninspired I mean, practically the inexperience as such, that is the little habituation to a match.

"Because when the young people are 18, 19, 20 years old, practically they have to give something of experience that they do not have. Since leaders are missing here, the problem comes from experience. Yes, the leader is missing. The leader is missing in this team - Moggi acknowledged - who can speak of inspiration on the pitch, who can put things together with his teammates. There is no doubt about this."