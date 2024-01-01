Mirabelli slams AC Milan: If Pioli must go - you replace him with a better coach

Former AC Milan chief Massimiliano Mirabelli has taken aim at the team's start to the season.

Mirabelli says management should've handled former coach Stefano Pioli's situation better.

He told Libero: "The cause of the problems is Pioli's farewell. They should have sat down at the table, clarified the roles in the club, looked for a better coach and had a transfer market worthy of a Scudetto. Last year Stefano was decimated by injuries, he often had half the team but some blamed his preparation... Wrong".

Mirabelli continued: "Few have understood (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic's current role. The market is not complete, if you turn the page and try to go from second to first you have to act differently and make very different choices.

"(Youssouf) Fofana is excellent, but I don't think a breakwater is enough to provide stability. And I respect (Paulo) Fonseca, but I go back to what I said before: if you leave Pioli you go for a top coach.

"(Rafael) Leao doesn't give certainties, last year (Olivier) Giroud often pulled the chestnuts out of the fire."

Also on Alvaro Morata, Mirabelli revealed: "In 2018 I met with him several times but the deal didn't happen for various reasons. To win in Italy and Europe you need a super market, for example like (Cristiano) Giuntoli did at Juventus."