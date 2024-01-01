Messi impressed by Inter Milan striker Carboni

Argentina captain Leo Messi is impressed by Inter Milan striker Valentin Carboni.

The youngster spent last season on-loan with Monza.

Messi said of his Argentina teammate: “He has a great present and future, we have to take advantage of him, just like many guys who arrive with great strength. Since we arrived in the United States, he has been training with us.

“I had already seen him in the Under 20s but he has grown a lot.

"He is a different player, much better trained and with amazing quality.”