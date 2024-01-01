Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: San Siro the greatest

New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: San Siro the greatest
New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: San Siro the greatest
New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: San Siro the greatestAction Plus
New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho says San Siro is the "greatest stadium" he's worked at.

Mourinho led Inter Milan to the Treble earlier in his career at San Siro stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about the greatest stadium he’s coached in, Mourinho replied “The San Siro.

“In terms of atmosphere, the San Siro is the San Siro. Stamford Bridge is Stamford Bridge.

“The Bernabeu is the Bernabeu.”

“But I’ll also say that Roma fans come very close, even though I didn’t win much there.”

Asked to  describe himself in three words, Mourinho replied “Nice, honest, and forever young.”

Mentions
FenerbahceInterAS RomaChelseaReal MadridMourinho JoseSerie A
Related Articles
Mourinho on brink of taking Fenerbahce job
Thousands of Fenerbahce fans attend Mourinho signing ceremony
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho hails 'very loyal' Roma fans