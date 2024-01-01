New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: San Siro the greatest

New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho says San Siro is the "greatest stadium" he's worked at.

Mourinho led Inter Milan to the Treble earlier in his career at San Siro stadium.

Asked about the greatest stadium he’s coached in, Mourinho replied “The San Siro.

“In terms of atmosphere, the San Siro is the San Siro. Stamford Bridge is Stamford Bridge.

“The Bernabeu is the Bernabeu.”

“But I’ll also say that Roma fans come very close, even though I didn’t win much there.”

Asked to describe himself in three words, Mourinho replied “Nice, honest, and forever young.”