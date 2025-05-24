McTominay celebrates title double with Napoli: Incredible!

Friday's night was a Double winning evening for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay.

The signing from Manchester United scored in victory over Cagliari to confirm Napoli as Serie A title winners. And after the final whistle, the Scot was also informed he had been named Serie A Player of the Year.

"I’m lost for words, it’s incredible,” McTominay told DAZN.

“The sacrifice of every single player in this group is just incredible. The people deserve it, as they’ve been behind us from day one. For me to come here and experience this, it’s just a dream.”

Conte is troppo alto!

He also said: “I forgot about the goal, as there was so much going on. We were concentrated, but the anxiety and the nerves were obviously there.

"Now we need to enjoy it with our people, next season we’ve got to come back next year with the same energy and never drop.

“You can tell every time with Conte the energy is troppo alto, that’s what I learned, troppo alto, and we need the same attitude next season.”