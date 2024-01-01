Tribal Football
Mbangula floating after "incredible" Juventus goalscoring performance
Juventus winger Samuel Mbangula admits scoring their opener in Monday's 3-0 rout of Como was surreal.

Mbangula was given a surprise start by coach Thiago Motta and didn't disappoint with his goal.

“It was a special emotion, because it was my first time in Serie A, first time with the senior squad in an official match. I am very happy,” he told DAZN.

“When I scored the first goal, I thought it was just a dream I was having! When I heard the stadium with all the fans, it just felt incredible.”

Mbangula was named man-of-the-match for the opening night win.

