Marotta lays out plans as Inter Milan president

Beppe Marotta has laid out his hopes as Inter Milan president.

Marotta took charge of Inter earlier this summer with Oaktree taking the reins of the club from Steven Zhang and Suning.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Having the role of President of Inter is a source of enormous honour for me,” said the 67-year-old.

“It’s a repayment for all the sacrifices I’ve made throughout my entire career.

“The first thing for me has always been to try and bring Inter to winning ways.

“I’m not comparable to the Morattis.

“Or to the Fraizzolis or the Pellegrinis.”

“But I’m a person who loves football, and loves Inter.

“So I hope I can give something back to the club. Something to be proud of, like the club has enjoyed in past years under previous Presidents.”