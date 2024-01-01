Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium

Marotta lays out plans as Inter Milan president

Marotta lays out plans as Inter Milan president
Marotta lays out plans as Inter Milan president
Marotta lays out plans as Inter Milan presidentAction Plus
Beppe Marotta has laid out his hopes as Inter Milan president.

Marotta took charge of Inter earlier this summer with Oaktree taking the reins of the club from Steven Zhang and Suning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Having the role of President of Inter is a source of enormous honour for me,” said the 67-year-old.

“It’s a repayment for all the sacrifices I’ve made throughout my entire career.

“The first thing for me has always been to try and bring Inter to winning ways.

“I’m not comparable to the Morattis.

“Or to the Fraizzolis or the Pellegrinis.”

“But I’m a person who loves football, and loves Inter.

“So I hope I can give something back to the club. Something to be proud of, like the club has enjoyed in past years under previous Presidents.”

 

Mentions
InterSerie A
Related Articles
Collovati convinced of Inter Mila's Champions League chances
Falcao Jr warns Napoli over move for Chelsea striker Lukaku
Paolo Tramezzani exclusive: Euros review - Italy, Croatia & Albania; my thoughts on "future great" Calafiori at Arsenal