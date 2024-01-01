Tribal Football
Collovati convinced of Inter Mila's Champions League chances

Action Plus
Former Inter Milan defender Fulvio Collovati says they should focus on the Champions League this new season.

Collavati is convinced by the quality of Simone Inzaghi's squad.

He told Supercommesse: “As for the Champions League, it has become a habit to fight with Spanish and English clubs.

“It is a big question mark, because there can be various unforeseen events, as always. Nonetheless, Inter have a team that can fight to get to the end and win the trophy. 

“They already showed two years ago against Manchester City that they are up to it.”

