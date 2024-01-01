Lazio coach Baroni grateful to fans after victory over Venezia

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was happy after their 3-1 defeat of Venezia.

Taty Castellanos and a Mattia Zaccagni penalty helped Lazio to the triumph, along with a Venezia own goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The team was eager to put in this performance. We didn’t start in the best way, but I congratulate the squad for the way they reacted with determination,” Baroni told Lazio Style Channel.

“I saw interesting things and I also want to thank the fans, because we needed their energy.

“I know that I have to prove myself. I keep telling the players to express the Lazio essence, to help each other out, being 11 bodies on the pitch and a single soul. That must never be lacking.”

Baroni also said: “It goes without saying that we’ve made a lot of changes and young players must be given the opportunity to make mistakes. I am pleased with the team, it is the spirit I was asking for.

“I work towards a dynamic style of football, of being aggressive off the ball, but also keep hold of it to control the match. The team can improve, we’re working on those tactical principles. Winning back possession quickly has to be our DNA and the strikers have to start the press.”