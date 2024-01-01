Lazio attacker Castellanos delighted scoring in victory over Venezia

Lazio attacker Taty Castellanos was delighted scoring in victory over Venezia.

Lazio ended up being comfortable 3-1 winners in their opening Serie A game.

Castellanos later said: “Happy with the performance of the whole team. Nice performance and nice team. Beautiful pre-season, with many new players. Happy for the victory and for our fans.

“(Leading the attack) is a responsibility like all footballers who have to play. Confidence, scoring goals and doing well are important for me.

“(My goal is to) play more and help the team.”