Lazio attacker Castellanos delighted scoring in victory over Venezia
Lazio attacker Taty Castellanos was delighted scoring in victory over Venezia.

Lazio ended up being comfortable 3-1 winners in their opening Serie A game.

Castellanos later said: “Happy with the performance of the whole team. Nice performance and nice team. Beautiful pre-season, with many new players. Happy for the victory and for our fans. 

“(Leading the attack) is a responsibility like all footballers who have to play. Confidence, scoring goals and doing well are important for me. 

“(My goal is to) play more and help the team.”

