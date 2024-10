Christian Kouame has penned a new contract with Fiorentina.

The striker has inked terms to 2027.

The club announced on Thursday: "Fiorentina announces that it has renewed the contract that bound the player Christian Kouame to the Viola Club until 30 June 2027.

"Kouame played 133 games for Fiorentina, between Serie A, Coppa Italia and Conference League, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists."