Juventus make transfer call for Chelsea loanee Veiga

Juventus will allow Renato Veiga to return to Chelsea this summer.

The defender joined Juve in January in a straight loan from the Blues. However, there was an understanding a permanent option was on the table to negotiate.

La Stampa says Juve management have seen enough and will send Veiga back to London at season's end.

Juve chiefs have decided to look elsewhere for a defensive option for next season.

With Juve, Veiga has made seven appearances so far this term.