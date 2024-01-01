Juventus coach Motta satisfied with Napoli draw; explains Vlahovic hook

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was satisfied with their 0-0 draw against Napoli.

Motta caused some controversy by substituting Dusan Vlahovic at halftime and admitted it was a tactical decision.

“Vlahovic is fine, he has no physical problem. He had a good first half, tried to attack the space, although there wasn’t much of it today because Napoli clammed up and limited the spaces,” Motta told DAZN.

“It was a good performance, but clearly we got to the final third and that is where we need to improve. Weah was meant to alternate, which Tim (Weah) did well in the second half, and also attack the penalty area. They each have their own characteristics and ways of helping the team.

“When a team clams up in defence, it’s not easy for anyone to break them down. We are on the right track, we have the quality to do better with a change of tempo, shots from outside the box, there are many ways we can unlock them and we have the characteristics to do that.

“In order to win, we have to do something more. We’ve been up against teams with good players, we did well today, but clearly we cannot be happy with the result, because we always play to win. This remains the right path, we pinned Napoli back for long periods and need to do better in the final third.”