Juventus coach Motta: Players showed right spirit for Atalanta draw, but...

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw with Atalanta on Tuesday night.

Mateo Retegui canceled out Pierre Kalulu's opener for Juventus, with both goals arriving in the second-half.

“We are certainly not happy with the result, but we recognise the effort and performance of these lads. I thank them for their efforts, they worked together and it was a great game,” Motta told Sky Italia.

“These lads have been giving their all in every match and the good performances have been coming for a while now. Atalanta started with a different defence to what we were expecting, but we knew that we could not give them any reference points. It is no coincidence that Kalulu scored the goal, because everyone has to move and participate in the attacking approach.

“Of course, we are not happy with the draw, because we always want to win, but it is my duty to publicly thank these players as well as in private for their efforts.”

Motta added, “We always have the right spirit, it’s true that we have drawn a lot this season and are not happy about that, we cannot be happy with a draw, because these lads work every day to win, but the spirit was never lacking."