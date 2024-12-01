Tribal Football
Juventus coach Motta: Fagioli needs to work harder
Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits Nicolo Fagioli needs to work harder.

The midfielder is being linked with a move away in January.

Motta said: "Like everyone else, he has to work every day to participate and make a difference.

"We'll see tomorrow (today) if he starts or if he comes in during the game to help his teammates on the field.

"There is always a lot of harmony with the club on the market, but I only think about Lecce and I don't look at the market at all."

 

