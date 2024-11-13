Juventus chief Giuntoli: Motta and players making good progress

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus sports director Cristiano Giuntoli says management are pleased with the progress of the team under coach Thiago Motta.

Giuntoli also had a word for Manuel Locatelli and his form this season.

“Having many teams up there is good for everyone because it increases interest,” Giuntoli said.

“We need some time; we’ve had a bit too many injuries, but thanks to the coach and the lads, we are still there, trying not to stop dreaming.

“We are pleased with the efforts of the coach and the players. We’ve changed a lot, and we’ve started from scratch,” he continued.

“It was not easy. We are the second-youngest team in the league, so we are really happy; we must continue week in, week out.”

He added, “Locatelli is an extraordinary lad. He has great technical qualities, is smart, and knows how to move on the pitch,.

“I think Motta can enhance his qualities, and this is proof.”

