Juventus chief exec Scanavino: We're talking to Pogba's people

Juventus chief exec Maurizio Scanavino says they're now talking to Paul Pogba about their next move.

Pogba has seen his four-year doping ban cut to 18 months, meaning he can take the pitch again in March.

Scanavino told Sky Italia: "We are talking to his entourage. Pogba is a great player and he can certainly still play. However, he hasn't played for two years due to injuries and suspensions.

"These are all elements to be evaluated and in any case I confirm that we are talking to his staff."

On the addition of Giorgio Chiellini to the front office staff, he also said: "Giorgio has been able to combine his experience as a footballer with other interests. He has studied, speaks languages, has various interests in marketing, in digital he is an important resource who can bring his experience as a great footballer and we can help him grow in his new areas of interest.

"He can also be an example for many footballers who are still active and who perhaps still do not have a clear idea about their future."