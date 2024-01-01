Tribal Football
Juventus captain Danilo urges fans to lay off Locatelli jeers

Action Plus
Juventus captain Danilo has urged fans to get behind Manuel Locatelli.

The Italy midfielder was jeered by Juve fans during yesterday's friendly against the club''s NextGen team.

Juve's seniors won 4-0 and afterwards Danilo said of his teammate: "He has experienced things here, he already has some experience.

"It is important that he has the support of the fans, we are a family, it is the start of a new season, we need enthusiasm, we must bring the desire to do the good things.

"He is a very important player for us on the pitch and also in the locker room, we are together until the end."

