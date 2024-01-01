Juventus attacker Mbangula admits his life has changed: I preferred it before!

Mbangula is being celebrated by Juve fans after his goalscoring introduction by coach Thiago Motta.
The Belgian told Tuttosport: "Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, it would surprise anyone to experience a debut like this. I always feel the pressure, but it's a good pressure: it gives you adrenaline. Even if, now, my life has changed: I can no longer go out on the street with the same ease, I wasn't ready for this... I preferred before!
"Has the competition grown? This is very positive for growth: the most experienced are the first to encourage me, Juve is a big family. And Motta gives me the confidence I need. He is always very clear: he tells you what works and what doesn't.
"He also encourages us to try, above all not to hesitate: what matters is the reaction in case of error, to succeed on the second attempt."