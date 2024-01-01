Juventus attacker Mbangula admits his life has changed: I preferred it before!

Juventus attacker Samuel Mbangula admits his life has changed this season.

Mbangula is being celebrated by Juve fans after his goalscoring introduction by coach Thiago Motta.

The Belgian told Tuttosport: "Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, it would surprise anyone to experience a debut like this. I always feel the pressure, but it's a good pressure: it gives you adrenaline. Even if, now, my life has changed: I can no longer go out on the street with the same ease, I wasn't ready for this... I preferred before!

"Has the competition grown? This is very positive for growth: the most experienced are the first to encourage me, Juve is a big family. And Motta gives me the confidence I need. He is always very clear: he tells you what works and what doesn't.

"He also encourages us to try, above all not to hesitate: what matters is the reaction in case of error, to succeed on the second attempt."