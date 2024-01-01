Juventus and Bremer warned against skipping recovery steps

Former Italy team doctor Enrico Castellacci has warned Juventus against rushing Gleison Bremer's recovery.

The Brazil defender has just undergone knee surgery after suffering an ACL injury.

And Castellacci is urging all involved not to skip steps in the recovery process.

He told Il Bianconero: “In the past, people tried to reduce the time, which in my opinion was wrong because the physiological time must be followed.

"A complete recovery takes a long time. It ranges from a minimum of six months to a maximum of eight or nine”.