Jordan declares Napoli midfielder McTominay on track to becoming greatest Brit

Former AC Milan and Verona centre-forward Joe Jordan says Scott McTominay could prove himself the best Brit to play in Italy.

The Scotland international has been outstanding for Napoli after joining last summer from Manchester United.

Jordan told The Sun: “I would say Scott McTominay has made much more of an impact in Italy than I did in my first season.

“He’s already much more popular than I ever was.

“I got on well with the Milan fans but it took me a bit of time to settle down to the Italian game. Since his introduction the Napoli supporters have taken to Scott right away.

“He has done exceptionally well, in a team that is consistently winning.

“They love him in Naples and I know what the Napolitani, are like, they’re incredible fans, absolutely fanatical about their club and their heroes. In Naples, they only support one team and that’s Napoli.”

Ex-Man United centre-forward Jordan added: “I was really surprised United let Scott go during the summer.

“I don’t know all the circumstances but I thought he was doing OK at United. But, at Napoli, he’s lifted his game to another level.

“His form is consistent, his front play is good, he’s scoring goals and providing assists.

“He’s hit the ground running. He’s a player who is playing with confidence and he is working under a good coach in Antonio Conte.

“Napoli did very well to sign him — but Manchester United did very badly letting him go. United’s loss is Napoli’s gain.

“He has been helped by having Gilmour alongside him. Whenever I’ve seen Billy play for Napoli he’s done well and he has forced himself into the starting team now.

“That’s no surprise to me because he’s a good player, and crucially for an Italian coach, he keeps the ball well.”