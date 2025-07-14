Jashari rejects Club Brugge presentation as he attempts to force AC Milan move

Ardon Jashari is ready to battle Club Brugge over his on-off move to AC Milan.

The Switzerland midfielder is wanted by the Rossonero, but Brugge have so far refused to consider Milan's offer for the Jupiler League's current Player of the Year.

For his part, Jashari is desperate to see the move happen and refused to attend Club Brugge's presentation day on Sunday.

The player's decision could now complicate Club Brugge's early season plans, as they face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Super Cup on Sunday, with Champions League qualifying just around the corner.

TMW says Milan's last offer was for €32m plus bonuses rising to €37.5m, while Club Brugge want €35m plus €5m in bonuses.

For the moment, Brugge are refusing to budge on their valuation, with Jashari now trying to force his club's hand by his actions.