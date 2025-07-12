Al-Nassr eye move for AC Milan star Christian Pulisic

Al-Nassr have reportedly made AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic their new number one target as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the 26-year-old is the latest star to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Al-Nassr are on the lookout for a new forward had have previously been linked with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, although that deal would appear to be beyond them.

The club are now internally discussing how to get the deal for Pulisic over the line and are considering the use of Aymeric Laporte in any potential deal.

It remains to be seen whether Pulisic would be willing to swap the Serie A for Saudi Arabia and join up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, however.