Atalanta coach Gasperini admits form slump after Coppa exit

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini urged calm after their Coppa Italia quarterfinal defeat at home to Bologna.

Bologna won 1-0 on Tuesday night, with Santiago Castro hitting a late winner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gasperini said afterwards, "These are balanced matches, we will play more of this level, we looked for the win, the only regret is that we are losers on set pieces, we conceded a goal today, in Turin, against Barcelona. This is a situation that we are struggling to remedy, we have been carrying it around since the beginning of the year. These are also situations in which you lose points.

"We created some situations, it's not a good period, right now we're not so prolific, in shooting and in the final pass, it's probably a temporary situation.

"The new arrivals? Posch and Maldini are already prepared for Serie A, in ten days the world fell apart, we lost six important players. If you stop for 15 days now you miss 3-4 games, but despite this the lads are commendable, we're coming from an incredible tour de force. The lads are disappointed because in many years we've gone all the way in the Italian Cup, among the evils this is the lesser one."